Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $539,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.76. 103,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,740. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

