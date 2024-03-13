Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $351.50 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

