Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,349 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.97. 28,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,511. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

