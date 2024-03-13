Financial Insights Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. 1,434,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,276,553. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 133,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,076 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

