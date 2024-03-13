Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in STERIS by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

