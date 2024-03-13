Financial Review: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) vs. Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ESCO Technologies and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Given ESCO Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Fingerprint Cards AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

93.5% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $956.03 million 2.67 $92.54 million $3.60 27.52 Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fingerprint Cards AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 9.60% 8.59% 5.62% Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Test & Measurement segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials, filters, antennas, field probes, test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry. It also offers various development tools for software development and production. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers. The company serves customers in Sweden, Asia, South and North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

