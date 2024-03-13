First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFNW has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

