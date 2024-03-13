First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

First Horizon has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

First Horizon stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 292,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 246,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,023,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

