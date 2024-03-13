First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.44

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.44 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 1075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $680.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

