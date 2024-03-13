First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
FFA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
