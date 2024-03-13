First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

FFA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.