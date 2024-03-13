First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

FFA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,849. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

