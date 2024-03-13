First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
FFA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,849. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
