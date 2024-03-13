First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 119.0% in February

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the February 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FSD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,369,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 154,840 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 422,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 142,165 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,519,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.