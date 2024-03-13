First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 119.0% in February

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the February 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FSD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $12.09.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price from Here
- What does consumer price index measure?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.