First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. 10,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,977. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
