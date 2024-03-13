First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 65,336 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

FTXL traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

