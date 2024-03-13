First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.93

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 295455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. American National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

