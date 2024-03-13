Flare (FLR) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $23.66 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,521,483,133 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,521,483,132.9648 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03870584 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $23,310,311.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

