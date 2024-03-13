Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 93,582 shares.The stock last traded at $225.21 and had previously closed at $221.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16,914.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.