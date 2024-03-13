Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after buying an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.