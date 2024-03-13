Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Forrester Research Trading Down 0.7 %

FORR stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $383.30 million, a P/E ratio of 116.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Forrester Research by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

