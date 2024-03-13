Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 389 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.04 and its 200-day moving average is $229.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The company has a market cap of $361.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

