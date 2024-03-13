Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.2 %

HES stock opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

