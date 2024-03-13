Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

