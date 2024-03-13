Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $95,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.58. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

