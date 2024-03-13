Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Announces Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ FTRE opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Fortrea has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
