Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Announces Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortrea Price Performance

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Fortrea has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortrea

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.