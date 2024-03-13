Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $118.55. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

