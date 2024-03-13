Fragasso Group Inc. Has $714,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.