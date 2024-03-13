Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

