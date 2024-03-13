Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up to $40.36

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.36, but opened at $41.55. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 3,121,235 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.