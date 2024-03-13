Fusionist Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Fusionist has a market cap of $267.25 million and approximately $55.48 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $12.16 or 0.00016698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 12.48941254 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $76,734,197.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

