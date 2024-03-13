FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Short Interest Up 1,033.3% in February

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

FutureTech II Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Institutional Trading of FutureTech II Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTII. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,352,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,047,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 242,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 217,752 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

