FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allbirds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Allbirds Price Performance

BIRD stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.88. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 384,979.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

