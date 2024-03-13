FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.35. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.20.

Penske Automotive Group Trading

NYSE PAG opened at $153.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

