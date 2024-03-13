FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTS. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTS opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

