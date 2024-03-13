Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.64 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $365.64 million, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

