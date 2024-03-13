Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.64 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $365.64 million, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.
