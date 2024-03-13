General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 281.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $167.46 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $175.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.