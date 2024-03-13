Generation Income Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.68% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

