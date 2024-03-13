GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 6.7%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 866,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,874,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 19.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.