Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

MEC stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 11,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,903. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

