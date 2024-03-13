Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 454 Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 108.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KARO. Raymond James raised their price target on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karooooo from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Shares of Karooooo stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Karooooo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo

(Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.