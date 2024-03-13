Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 321,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,901. The company has a market cap of $915.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

