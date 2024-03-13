Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 320,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 59.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 50.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AOMR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 8,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $260.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.81%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

