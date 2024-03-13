Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,194. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

