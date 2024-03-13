Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 225,614 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carter’s by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 169,665 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE CRI traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $87.80. The company had a trading volume of 329,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

