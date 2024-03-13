Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $35,000 in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 130,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Price Performance

NASDAQ VLGEA remained flat at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

About Village Super Market

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.