Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $37,000 in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Park-Ohio by 501.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

PKOH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $321.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.23. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.45 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $102,920 over the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

