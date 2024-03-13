Gladius Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,930,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,855,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,930,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,855,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,169 shares of company stock worth $43,791,063 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,686. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.