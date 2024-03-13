Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avanos Medical Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 49,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,597. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $913.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
