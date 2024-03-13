Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 257,880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $3,272,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,539. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

