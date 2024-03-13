Gladius Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 75,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 220,381 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,192,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 0.9 %

RLGT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 37,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,865. The company has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

