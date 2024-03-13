Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 2,162 Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grindrod Shipping were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.90.

Separately, TheStreet cut Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

